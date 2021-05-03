Police share image of SUV involved in Fall River hit-and-run that injured Florida woman

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who hit a Florida woman with her car in the Heritage Park parking lot last week.

The woman’s husband, a Massachusetts native, previously told 12 News they were visiting the area to help their youngest daughter move.

Robert Boulay said his wife, Janice Miranda Boulay, was walking back to her car when a red SUV drove through two empty parking spaces and hit her.

“It was so surreal,” Robert recalled. “I saw her on the ground and I’m just like, ‘I don’t believe this is happening.’ As I’m running up to her, it was in slow motion.”

The driver then backed up, nearly hitting Janice again, and drove off.

Janice was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries and underwent emergency surgery.

“Her kneecap was shattered, her tibia was broken, her wrist, her hand, and just everything on the right side,” Robert said, adding that it will likely be months before she can walk on her own again.

Police shared a still from nearby surveillance footage of the vehicle involved, which appears to be a red Chevrolet Equinox. It was last seen driving down Water Street immediately after the incident.

The driver is believed to be a young woman who, at the time, had a child with her.

“She knows she is facing criminal charges, so that’s going to be tough to get someone to come forward,” Robert said. “Someone else is going to have to step up to the plate to say, ‘We saw this, and this is what we believe.'”

Robert said by the look of his wife’s injuries, the woman’s car will likely have sustained some damage to the front bumper.

“It wasn’t like she was pulling out of a parking space, and you hit someone by accident,” he said. “She was going at least 10 miles an hour to do the damage that she’s done.”

Anyone who believes they can identify the driver is asked to contact Trooper Cody Smith at the Massachusetts State Police Dartmouth Barracks by calling (508) 993-8373 or to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511.