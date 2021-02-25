Police seize variety of drugs, cash during New Bedford traffic stop

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A traffic stop early Tuesday morning in New Bedford resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug dealers.

According to Massachusetts State Police, an officer conducted a random RMV inquiry for a gray Range Rover around 4 a.m. and learned the registration had been revoked due to the cancelation of insurance.

The driver, Brittany Dias, 33, of South Boston, and the passenger, Richard Conlon, 41, of Fall River, were told the SUV was going to be towed.

After speaking with Dias and Conlon, police said the troopers developed probable cause to search the driver’s person and found approximately $5,000 in cash along with a golf ball-sized bag containing a substance suspected to be fentanyl.

Inside the vehicle, the troopers found a partially opened dictionary with a hole inside that contained a large number of suspected Xanax pills and multiple bags of substances suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and fentanyl, according to police.

They also saw items associated with the use and sale of drugs.

In addition to the pills, the troopers seized roughly 26 grams of fentanyl and 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, police said.

The pair was arrested and Dias was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of Class A, B and E substance with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), possession of a class B substance (subsequent offense), operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, while Conlon was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and failure to wear a seat belt.

