FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police arrested a man Monday after detectives executed a search warrant at an Ash Street home.

Michael Marsden, 42, was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the home, detectives found a 5.56mm rifle, just over a gram of crack cocaine, and a small quantity of suspected fentanyl.

Marsden was charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a class A drug, and possession of a class B drug.