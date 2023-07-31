FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A 19-year-old man was arrested on gun charges following a “disturbance” over the weekend in Fall River.

Police said they were called to the area of Fourth and Branch streets on Sunday for a report of someone making threats involving a firearm.

Officers detained several people who were believed to be involved, including Isaiah Steward of Quincy, who was found to have a loaded 9mm handgun in his possession, according to police.

Steward is charged with unlawful carrying of a large-capacity firearm without a license, unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device, carrying a loaded firearm in public with no license, and trespassing.