Police seize drugs, stolen gun from Fall River man’s home, storage container

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is facing charges after police found a cache of drugs, a stolen gun and thousands of dollars in cash at his home and storage container.

William Lagrant, 52, was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his County Street residence, police said. They seized 1,357 grams of suspected marijuana, 151 grams of suspected fentanyl, 37 chocolate bars with psychedelic mushrooms listed as an ingredient, two oxycodone pills, and $2,203 in cash.

At a storage container belonging to Lagrant, detectives also seized 8,319 grams of marijuana, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber firearm, ammunition, two loaded 14 round magazines, and $77,572 in cash, according to police.

Police said the firearm was reported stolen in Pennsylvania.

Lagrant was charged with trafficking in 100 grams or more of heroin/morphine/opium, possession of a class B drug, possession to distribute a class C drug, possession to distribute a class D drug, receiving stolen property under $1,200, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, firearm violation with 3 prior violent or drug crimes, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/8/2021: Dan McGowan, Boston Globe Reporter

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community