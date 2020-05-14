Police seize $100k during Fall River fentanyl bust

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested two Fall River men after finding fentanyl and $100,000 in cash inside one of their homes Wednesday evening.

Officers recently began surveilling Elton Vultao’s home on Jencks Street for suspected drug activity.

When officers executed a search warrant at the triple-decker Wednesday evening, police said they noticed Vultao had dumped several pink glassine baggies down the staircase while trying to leave.

They also found the second suspect, Edward Botelho, 41, hiding behind a bathroom door. Police said they found 25 pink glassine baggies containing suspected fentanyl in a trashcan by Botelho’s feet.

Elton Vultao (left) and Edwardo Botelho (right)

Police said they also detained a woman during the search, but she wasn’t charged and was later released.

In total, officers found $100,000 in cash, 118 doses of suspected fentanyl, 6.99 grams of bagged suspected fentanyl, a bottle of Mannitol (a cutting agent) and various packaging materials.

Vultao, 41, was charged with possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute, while Botelho was charged with possession of a Class A substance.

Following the bust, Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said in a statement, “I want to recognize the outstanding investigation conducted by the FRPD Vice and Intelligence Unit, which was lead by Detective Gary Barboza. We will continue our efforts to ferret out those that deal drugs in our neighborhoods.”