Police seek vehicle that vandalized Dighton-Rehoboth High School fields

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that vandalized the athletic fields at Dighton-Rehoboth High School.

Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald says the vehicle did “donuts” on the softball and junior varsity baseball fields on Saturday, Jan. 30, causing deep ruts in the grass. The damage will delay the start of the upcoming season, according to MacDonald.

Surveillance video showed a white Range Rover in the area around 9:30 p.m. that night, investigators said.

MacDonald is asking the person responsible to come forward and contact Dighton police.

Anyone with information is asked to speak with School Resource Officer Michael Marshall or call the department’s anonymous tip line at (508) 669-4500. Tips can also be submitted online here.