Police seek vehicle involved in Attleboro hit-and-run

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro police are reaching out to the public for help in tracking down a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last week.

Police say the crash took place around 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, at the intersection of Washington Street (Route 1) and Highland Avenue.

The driver, described as a heavyset white man approximately 25 to 30 years old with red hair and a beard, stopped to speak to the victim, then took off after saying he was going to retrieve paperwork from his car, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is a black hatchback, possibly a Subaru Impreza, with heavy front-end damage, police said, adding that the airbags deployed during the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Attleboro police at (508) 222-1212 and reference case #21-28461.

