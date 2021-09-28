Police seek vehicle connected to Taunton shooting

TAUNTON, Massachusetts (WPRI) — Taunton police have released surveillance images of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting two weeks ago, along with a description of the suspect.

The shooting took place the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the 700 block of Bay Street. Police said the victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left arm and has since been released.

According to police, surveillance footage from the area showed a silver/gray SUV or crossover vehicle — possibly a Dodge Caliber — driving north on Bay Street after the shooting.

Police say a white man with shaggy hair fired one shot at the victim before leaving.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Robert Kramer at (508) 821-1475 ext. 3123.