Police seek vehicle connected to Taunton shooting

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Taunton Police Department

TAUNTON, Massachusetts (WPRI) — Taunton police have released surveillance images of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting two weeks ago, along with a description of the suspect.

The shooting took place the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the 700 block of Bay Street. Police said the victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left arm and has since been released.

According to police, surveillance footage from the area showed a silver/gray SUV or crossover vehicle — possibly a Dodge Caliber — driving north on Bay Street after the shooting.

Police say a white man with shaggy hair fired one shot at the victim before leaving.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Robert Kramer at (508) 821-1475 ext. 3123.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: Craig Sculos V.P. Bally's Twin River Resort Casino

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community