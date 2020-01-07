Police seek to ID man who stole elderly woman’s wallet

Closings & Delays
Courtesy of Fairhaven Police Department

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fairhaven are working to identify a man who allegedly stole an elderly woman’s wallet.

The man took the woman’s wallet from her shopping cart as she turned her back at a Walmart in town, according to police.

Police said one of the cards in the stolen wallet was used at a McDonald’s in Plymouth.

The suspect was dropped off by someone driving a Honda Element and later got on a bus, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fairhaven Police Department at (508) 997-7421.

