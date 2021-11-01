Police seek pickup truck in Fall River bank robberies

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two banks in Fall River were robbed within three hours of each other on Friday, and police suspect the crimes are connected by a black pickup truck.
At about 9:20 a.m., the St. Anne’s Credit Union on President Avenue was held up, according to police, then the Bank 5 on Pleasant Street was targeted just before noon.
On Monday, police released surveillance images of a Ford F-150 bearing Massachusetts registration 2KFF44, saying they believe it was involved in both robberies.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about it is asked to call Detective Adam Talbot at (508) 324-2796 during business hours or (508) 676-8511 at other times. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).