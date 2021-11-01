Police seek pickup truck in Fall River bank robberies

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two banks in Fall River were robbed within three hours of each other on Friday, and police suspect the crimes are connected by a black pickup truck.

At about 9:20 a.m., the St. Anne’s Credit Union on President Avenue was held up, according to police, then the Bank 5 on Pleasant Street was targeted just before noon.

On Monday, police released surveillance images of a Ford F-150 bearing Massachusetts registration 2KFF44, saying they believe it was involved in both robberies.

Photo: Fall River Police Department

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about it is asked to call Detective Adam Talbot at (508) 324-2796 during business hours or (508) 676-8511 at other times. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).