Police seek information on Fall River hit-and-run incidents

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two men were injured by hit-and-run drivers in separate incidents in Fall River.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was struck while crossing Brayton Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. Eyewitnesses told police they saw a black sedan hit the victim, stop, then drive off.

Four days later, a 55-year-old man was hit by a van while crossing in the 400-block of South Main Street. Police say the suspect vehicle was possibly a green Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town & Country, which fled north on South Main Street. Investigators released surveillance images of the van on Tuesday. (See above.)

Police say in both instances, the victims were left in the roadway suffering from serious head trauma.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run incidents or the suspect vehicles is asked to contact Detective Dwaine Cabeceiras at (508) 324-2796, the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511, or leave an anonymous tip by calling (508) 672-8477.