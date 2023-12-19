NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — As police continue to investigate the death of an infant in New Bedford, they’re urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Even the smallest tip can often lead to a major break in a case such as this one,” the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release on Tuesday.

The decomposing body of an infant was discovered at Fort Taber on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 9. The DA’s office said a woman was walking with her niece along a path near the water when she spotted a blanket near a thicket of bushes and smelled the odor of decay.

The blanket was wrapped around a plastic bag, inside of which was the deceased baby.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office, where it was determined the infant was a male who had been dead an estimated one to four weeks, according to the DA’s office.

The cause of the child’s death is still pending the results of an autopsy.

The DA’s office said detectives are now gathering further evidence and reviewing several weeks’ worth of surveillance video from the area.

Anyone who has information is urged to call New Bedford police at (508) 991-6300, Massachusetts State Police detectives at (508) 961-1901, or submit an anonymous tip by texting the word “Bristol” to CRIMES (274637).