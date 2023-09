FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Freetown and Massachusetts State Police are currently using air support to track down a suspect who’s on the run from law enforcement.

Police said they set up a perimeter in the area of Chace Road and Marie’s Way and assured there’s no immediate threat to the public.

The suspect is wanted on active warrants, according to police, but no further details were provided.

Police did not specify if there’s any connection to the murder of a woman on Chace Road on Wednesday.