1  of  3
Live Now
Announcement on Iowa Caucus results 12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Police searching for truck that hit, injured Fall River man riding scooter

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo depicting suspect’s vehicle courtesy of Fall River Police Dept.

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are looking for the driver who hit a Fall River man on a scooter and took off.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Rodman Street.

Witnesses told officers that a man was riding a scooter in the center lane and was sideswiped by a blue Ford pick-up truck. Officers were told the driver got out of his truck and looked at the victim before driving off.

The 24-year old Fall River man who was struck was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspected vehicle is a dark blue Ford F-250 or F-350 truck with a utility body and light blue lettering on the side. The truck has Rhode Island license plates.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspected vehicle is asked to contact Officer John Aguiar at (508) 676-8511 or JAguiar@FRPD.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com