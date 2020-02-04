Police searching for truck that hit, injured Fall River man riding scooter

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are looking for the driver who hit a Fall River man on a scooter and took off.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Rodman Street.

Witnesses told officers that a man was riding a scooter in the center lane and was sideswiped by a blue Ford pick-up truck. Officers were told the driver got out of his truck and looked at the victim before driving off.

The 24-year old Fall River man who was struck was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspected vehicle is a dark blue Ford F-250 or F-350 truck with a utility body and light blue lettering on the side. The truck has Rhode Island license plates.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspected vehicle is asked to contact Officer John Aguiar at (508) 676-8511 or JAguiar@FRPD.org.