ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who left the group home where he was staying over the weekend.

Jordan Wheeler, 16, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when he quickly left the home.

Wheeler stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 245 pounds, and has dark hair in dreads with blonde tips. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, pants, scally cap, and white and burgundy high-top Nike sneakers.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Attleboro police at (508) 222-1212.