FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are working to find out who’s responsible for three shooting incidents that occurred within hours of each other on Saturday, including one that claimed a young man’s life.

The first happened around 12:30 p.m. on Locust Street. Police said officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Jovanni Perez, died a short time later at the hospital.

Police said they’re investigating whether that shooting is connected to two more that happened around 9 p.m. Saturday. One was on the same street, according to police, while the other was further south on Bates Street. No additional victims were reported.

Police said they’ve increased their presence in the affected areas, but also stressed that there’s no cause for immediate concern to the community.

“It is important for the citizens of Fall River to understand that these shootings are specific targeted acts of violence between specific individuals,” the Fall River Police Department wrote in a news release.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.