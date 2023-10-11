REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Rehoboth police are searching for suspects after recovering two stolen vehicles, one of which hit a cruiser during a pursuit.

Rehoboth police said they were alerted by Berkley police to a pickup truck that GPS showed was parked outside a gas station on Route 44. The truck was reportedly stolen from Berkley earlier that evening.

When officers arrived, the driver got out of the truck and into a BMW, then drove off toward Taunton. While in pursuit, police learned the BMW was also reported stolen out of Fall River.

A few minutes later, police said they got word that one of the suspects was still at the gas station. Some of the officers turned around to arrest that suspect, identified as Cye Key, 23, of New Bedford.

Key was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a child, and conspiracy.

The officers chasing the BMW continued into Taunton, where the driver struck one of the cruisers. That’s when four people got out of the car and ran, but police were only able to capture one, a 16-year-old from New Bedford.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of receiving a motor vehicle, possession of burglarious tools, receiving stolen property under $1,200, and conspiracy.

Both suspects were held on bail.

No officers were injured, according to police, and the two stolen vehicles were recovered.

Police are still looking for at least three more suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Rehoboth police at (508) 252-3722.