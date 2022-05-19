FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man believed to be involved in a shots fired incident in Fall River Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Ridge Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the neighborhood.

The suspect, Eric Espinal, 35, of Norwood, reportedly hit someone with a firearm and shot at their car twice following an argument.

Investigators initially thought Espinal was armed and hiding in a first-floor apartment nearby. Officers searched that apartment and didn’t find Espinal, ultimately concluding he’d left before they arrived.

Espinal is wanted on a number of felony charges, including armed assault with attempt to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

Police believe Espinal is armed and dangerous, and anyone who spots him is urged to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511 or (508) 672-TIPS.