Police searching for suspect in Fall River armed robbery

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are asking for the public’s help identifying the person involved in an armed robbery in the city.

The incident occurred last Friday at the Cumberland Farms on Stafford Road.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking up to the counter wearing a gray/blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black face mask.

Anyone who can identified the suspect is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes by calling (508) 324-2796 ext. 260.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at 508-324-2796 ext: 260.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/19/2021: Peter Neronha, Attorney General, (D) RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community