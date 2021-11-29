Police searching for suspect in Fall River armed robbery

FALL RIVER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are asking for the public’s help identifying the person involved in an armed robbery in the city.

The incident occurred last Friday at the Cumberland Farms on Stafford Road.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking up to the counter wearing a gray/blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black face mask.

Anyone who can identified the suspect is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes by calling (508) 324-2796 ext. 260.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at 508-324-2796 ext: 260.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).