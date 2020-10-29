Police searching for suspect in deadly Franklin shooting

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — A 26-year-old man has died after he was shot in Franklin early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responding to 25 Elwood Rd. around 12:45 a.m. for a report of a person shot discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers on scene started to administer first aid to the victim before he was transported to Milford Regional Medical Center where he later died. The name of the victim is not being released until his family can be properly notified.

Franklin Police Detectives along with Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office are actively working this case.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence in an attempt to identify any suspect(s).

Police say the investigation is in its initial phase and will release more information when it becomes available.