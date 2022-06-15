NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A search is underway for a New Bedford man wanted for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a child.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 46-year-old Leon Mejia, also known as Leon Mejia-Vincente, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said Mejia-Vincente is a citizen of Guatemala who up until recently was living in New Bedford with his two children.

Investigators believe Mejia-Vincente has fled the area, though it’s unclear whether his children are with him.

The children have been identified as 17-year-old Petronila “Marta” Mejia-Saquic and 5-year-old Hector Mejia-Saquic.

The specifics surrounding Mejia-Vincente’s crime are unknown at this time, though the DA’s office believes both of his children are in danger.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen Mejia-Vincente or his two children are urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at (800) 527-8873.