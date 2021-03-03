Police searching for purse-snatching suspect in Fall River

Courtesy of Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who stole a purse from an elderly woman as she exited a supermarket earlier this week.

Police said the suspect stole a purse from a 70-year-old woman as she was leaving Seabra Foods on Stafford Road Monday evening.

The suspect was last seen running onto Duncan Street from Stafford Road, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at (508) 324-2796 or leave an anonymous tip at (508) 672-8477.

