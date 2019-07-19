Police searching for North Attleboro girl who may be with her dad

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — North Attleboro and Massachusetts State Police are reaching out to the public for help in locating a 3-year-old girl who is believed to be with her father.

Vadim Amitan, 35, has legal custody of his daughter Ava but police say they’ve received information that suggests the girl may be missing and in danger.

Ava stands approximately 3-foot-2, weighs 35-40 pounds and has curly, strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, according to police.

Vadim stands approximately 6-foot-2, weighs around 175 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, along with a tattoo of a black arrow on his left hand.

Police said they may be in a silver 2007 Toyota Camry bearing Massachusetts registration 8ZB349 and a Rhode Island inspection sticker.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ava, Vadim or the Camry is asked to call 911, North Attleboro police at (508) 695-1212 or Mass. State Police at (508) 820-2121.