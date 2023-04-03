DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a University of Massachusetts (UMass) Dartmouth student who hasn’t been seen since last week.

(Courtesy: UMass Dartmouth Police)

Christopher Milona, 26, was last seen Thursday around noon at Evergreen Hall, according to UMass Dartmouth Police.

Milona is described as being 5’10” and 180 pounds with black hair, a mustache and beard. Surveillance footage from Evergreen Hall shows Milona wearing a black sweatshirt.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call UMass Dartmouth Police at (508) 999-8107.