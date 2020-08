TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Taunton are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was last seen over the weekend.

Menta West was last seen on Washington Street in the area of Morton Hospital on Aug. 22 around 5 p.m., according to police.

She is described as 5’5″, 150 pounds, blue eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a black tank top and jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Taunton Police Department at (508) 823-5000.