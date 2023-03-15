SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old Swansea boy.

Aaron Cornielle was last seen leaving a home on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe he left on foot and could be headed toward Fall River.

Cornielle stands 5-foot-1, weighs about 160 pounds, and has braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (508) 674-8464.