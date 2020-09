NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro police are asking the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who was last seen Wednesday night.

Jada Carlson, 14, of North Attleboro, was last seen leaving a home in Attleboro around 10 p.m.

Police say she stands about 5-foot-5 and has a medium build, brown eyes, and long, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a lavender shirt and black and white leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Keith Golden at (508) 222-1212.