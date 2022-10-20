NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are asking for the public’s help as they work to track down a missing man.

The man named Francisco was last seen at his home in the area of Grinnell and County streets.

Police said he could be in the area of Buttonwood Park and may be carrying bags or have a shopping cart with him.

Francisco is possibly wearing a gray Columbia jacket, a Patriots winter hat and black shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call New Bedford police at (508) 991-6350.