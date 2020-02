NEWTON, Mass. (WPRI) -- Seven of the candidates seeking to replace Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy III met Tuesday night for their first debate of the campaign, getting an early chance to differentiate themselves in a crowded but geographically limited field.

The seven Democrats -- Brookline residents Alan Khazei, Jesse Mermell, Dave Cavell, Ihssane Leckey and Ben Sigel, and Newton residents Jake Auchincloss and Becky Grossman -- met at an event hosted at Boston College Law School by The Gavel, a progressive student publication at BC.