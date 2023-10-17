FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — Franklin police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who’s been missing since Oct. 10.

Jazlyn Rodrigues was last seen leaving her home on Woodview Way around 7 p.m.

She is described as being Hispanic with dark curly hair and blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Detectives are still investigating but say so far it seems as though she left her home on her own and there is no evidence of any criminal activity or foul play.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (508) 528-1212.