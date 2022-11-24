FALL RIVER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a missing woman who could be endangered, according to her caretaker.

Cheryl Kemp, 55, was first reported missing Wednesday after she was last seen leaving her home on foot around 1 p.m.

Police said Kemp often visits the Wendy’s on Robeson Street, the Notre Dame Cemetary, and the Southeast Marketplace.

Kemp stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black boots, and a black winter jacket.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call Fall River police at (508) 676-8511.