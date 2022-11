FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old.

Jasaiha Suarez was last seen wearing a red sweater, tan shorts, and a black beanie.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact police at (508) 676-8511 or use the anonymous tip line (508) 672-8477.