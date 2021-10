FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Fall River teen who did not return home from school Friday.

Jazzlyn Champagne, 15, did not show up for school Monday morning, according to police.

Police said Champagne was last seen on Oct. 15 wearing an Argosy School shirt, jeans and sneakers.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department’s Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796.