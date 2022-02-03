Fall River police searching for missing man

Courtesy of Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 28-year-old man who may be endangered.

Jordan D’Amaral, 28, left work in Fall River around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving behind a note that said he would return in 10 minutes and has not been seen since.

He is described as being a white male who stands 5-foot-6, weighs about 175 pounds, and drives a gray 2019 Nissan Altima.

Police say there is a heightened concern for his D’Amaral’s wellbeing due to health issues.

Anyone who spots D’Amaral or his vehicle are urged to contact the Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796 or the Fall River Police Department main line at (508) 676-8511

