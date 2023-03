FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old Fall River girl.

Giulia Cabral was last seen leaving her home Monday morning around 9 a.m. Police said she did not arrive at school.

It is believed Cabral may be heading to Peabody in a blue vehicle with a male “in his early teens to 20s,” according to police.

Anyone who knows of Cabral’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511 or call 911.