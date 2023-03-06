FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Fairhaven woman.

Anapaula Huggins, 43, was last seen Monday walking near Pope Beach on Manhattan Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Huggins’ family told police she left her Raymond Street home with her dog. Police said the dog was found a couple of hours after Huggins was last seen.

Huggins is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall with long black hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a maroon jacket.

Anyone who knows of Huggins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Fairhaven Police Department at (508) 997-7421.