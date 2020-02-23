Search for missing Easton man

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Family and friends are hoping to bring the 63-year-old Easton man home after he was reported missing on Monday.

Easton Police tell Eyewitness News, Paul Condon was last seen on February 17. He may be driving a gray 2000 Toyota Camry with Massachusetts license plate 86TY78.

Condon is described as 6-feet tall with salt and pepper gray hair and a mustache. Family said he may be in a vulnerable or confused state.

Anyone who has seen him or his vehicle is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 508-230-3322.

