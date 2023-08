DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Dighton.

The man, who is believed to be wearing a blue or pink shirt with a Snow White dwarf on it, was last seen near Horton Street.

His name has not been released, and it’s unclear exactly when he was reported missing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.