DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Dartmouth woman.

Linda Santos, 66, was reported missing from an assisted living facility Tuesday.

Police said she was last seen walking along State Road near Dartmouth Manor around 10 a.m.

Santos is believed to be wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, pink pants, glasses and blue or white shoes. She is described as having a very thin build with grayish brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Santos’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Dartmouth Police Department at (508) 910-1735. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting “DartmouthPD” to 847411.