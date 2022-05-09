DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 55-year-old man who was reported missing in Dartmouth Monday.

The Dartmouth Police Department said Anthony “Tony” Medeiros was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday morning walking along Beverly Street.

Medeiros is described as a white man with brown eyes and an average build. He is also bald and has a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a light blue T-shirt, black sweatpants and brown Columbia hiking boots.

Anyone who may know where Medeiros went is urged to contact the Dartmouth Police Department by calling (508) 910-1735 or submitting an anonymous tip online.