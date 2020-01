ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are reaching out to the public for help in locating an Attleboro woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Janessa Isaacs, 44, was last seen leaving her 13th Street home on foot around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Police say she was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt and blue sweatpants.

She is believed to have ties to the Walpole area, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Attleboro detectives at (508) 222-1212.