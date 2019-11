Courtesy of the Attleboro Police Department

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for an Attleboro teen who has been missing since Wednesday.

Police said Courtney Pinkins Junior, 17, was last seen walking to school on Wednesday morning.

Pinkins, according to police, has ties to Malden and the Boston area.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants and a black puffy jacket.

Anyone who knows of Pinkins’ whereabouts should contact the Attleboro Police Department at (508) 222-1212.