ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 16-year-old boy who’s been reported missing.

Nathan McCormick was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Attleboro YMCA. Police said he did not return to his group home.

Nathan stands about 6 feet tall and has a heavyset build and dyed green hair, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants, and Nike sneakers.

Police said Nathan has ties to Norwood.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Attleboro police at (508) 222-1212.