Police searching for man who robbed Dartmouth bank at knifepoint

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen on surveillance footage robbing a Dartmouth bank at knifepoint Monday morning.

Dartmouth Police Detective Kyle Costa said the man visited the Bristol County Savings Bank on State Road just before noon.

Costa said the man walked up to the teller brandishing a knife and demanding money. He then took off with the money on foot down the street towards Walmart.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 white man with a stocky build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and a white surgical mask.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone who believes they can identify the suspect is asked to contact Costa by calling (508) 910-1755.

