Police searching for man caught on camera stealing snowblower from New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the man who was caught on camera stealing a snowblower from someone else’s home in New Bedford.

Danny Dimond tells 12 News his wife was working in the yard and had the garage door open when a man in a black and red sweatshirt walked right in and took the snowblower.

Dimond says it is an Arians Deluxe 28 with aftermarket hand warmers.

Anyone who recognizes this man, or comes across the snowblower, is urged to contact New Bedford police at (508) 991-6300.