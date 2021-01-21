Police searching for man caught on camera stealing snowblower from New Bedford home

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the man who was caught on camera stealing a snowblower from someone else’s home in New Bedford.

Danny Dimond tells 12 News his wife was working in the yard and had the garage door open when a man in a black and red sweatshirt walked right in and took the snowblower.

Dimond says it is an Arians Deluxe 28 with aftermarket hand warmers.

Anyone who recognizes this man, or comes across the snowblower, is urged to contact New Bedford police at (508) 991-6300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/14/2021: Richard Arenberg, Interim Director of the Taubman Center, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community