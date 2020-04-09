Live Now
Police searching for man accused of stabbing woman with scissors in Raynham

Courtesy of Raynham Police Department

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a man who is accused of stabbing a woman several times with scissors Wednesday afternoon.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jacob Szalno, 24, after police said he stabbed the 33-year-old woman at least six times inside her Broadway home.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious, but no-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was not random and Szalno knew the victim. After stabbing her, police learned he ran off into a nearby wooded area.

Szalno is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

Police said anyone who sees Szalno should not approach him and instead call 911.

