Police searching for Fall River woman who’s been missing since November

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Fall River woman who has been missing since November of last year.

Maria Mallett, 53, was last seen in Providence, according to Fall River Police.

Police said Mallett usually goes by the last name of “Rego.”

Anyone who has seen Mallett or has any information regarding her wherabouts is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511 or the Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling (508) 672-TIPS.

