FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was reported missing last year.

Stephanie Huff, 39, was first reported missing back in October by her husband, according to authorities.

Police said Huff hasn’t been seen by her family since January 2020, and the last time she communicated with her friends and relatives was in November.

Huff is described as a white female with light brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she also has flowers tattooed on her right shoulder.

Anyone who knows where Huff is or has any information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511.