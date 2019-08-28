Police searching for Fall River teen, 3-year-old boy

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a Fall River teen and her 3-year-old brother after they disappeared from their home on Birch Street, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Hailey Borges, 16, was last seen in the south end of the city wearing a white tank top with a red shirt over it, black pants and red shoes. She is a white female with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police believe she took her 3-year-old brother, Joal, with her. Joal was last seen wearing two-piece Mickey Mouse pajamas. He is a white mail with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Fall River Police at (508) 676-8511.